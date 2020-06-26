Joseph Vincent Genova, age 96. Passed away peacefully at the Eliot Center in Natick, MA. Joe was the son of the late Vito and Agatha Genova and brother to Gaspar J. Genova. He was the loving husband of Rita Duffy Genova. Survived by family members Janice Lavers, Stephen Genova and wife Fumi, Cynthia Hegarty and husband George and grandchildren Jessica and Jahna Harrow and Geoffrey Genova. Joe received a Purple Heart from the Army in WWII. He was employed at the USPS for over 30 years and the oldest letter carrier in Natick. After retirement he worked part-time for Sears for 25 years. He had a love for all sports, especially Baseball. On his Bucket list he wanted to sit on the Monster seats at Fenway Park so his family made it happen. He enjoyed his long life with his family and friends. We will miss Joe very much.



