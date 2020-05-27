|
Josephine (Josie) A. Dufault (Fiorentino), 91, of Marlborough, MA, died Sunday, May 24, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her girls. Born in Needham, MA, she was the daughter of Frank and Mary (DeFazio) Fiorentino. She was married to the love of her life, Bobby Dufault, for 64 beautiful years. Bob died in 2019. Josie was a wonderful Italian cook who loved feeding her family and friends. She was an avid reader and enjoyed receiving books delivered by her favorite librarians. Other pastimes were lively card games with the family, always with big bowls of popcorn and M & Ms, dinners out with her family and friends and spending time on Sagamore Beach with her sisters and family. Josie is survived by her children: Michelle Turner and her fianc Tom Paulini of Plymouth, MA; Linda Freitas and husband Michael of Westborough; Nancy Casaceli and husband Michael of Marlborough; Debra Dufault and husband Dave McIntire of Southborough. She was pre-deceased by her oldest daughter Denise Mitchell Grandchildren: Bryan and wife Kate, Kyle and wife Stefanie, Lindsay and husband Andrew, Jaclyn, Anna, Chandler and Luke. Six great grand-children: Mason, Wyatt, Sonsie, Morgan, Oscar and Natalie. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Charlie Zambito of Needham, MA and several nieces and nephews. Josie will be greatly missed by her loving family, close neighbors and community friends. The family would like to extend sincere thanks to her caregivers from Faith & Family Hospice. A private graveside service will be held by her family arranged by Slattery Funeral Home, Marlborough. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Josies memory to the Marlborough Public Library (MPL) Foundation 35 West Main Street, Marlborough, MA 01752
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 27, 2020