Josephine Bertonazzi

Josephine "Josie" (Lagana) Bertonazzi, 95, passed away after a period of declining health on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of Michael and Albertina (Mengoni) Lagana, and the beloved wife of Angelo Bertonazzi for 54 years until he died in 2001. After her marriage in 1947, Josie moved to Southborough, where she lived until her death. Josephine wore many hats in her life, she worked at Dennison in Marlborough, Mauros Market and L.B. Darlings of Southborough, but raising her family was her greatest joy and achievement. She is survived by her children, Thomas Bertonazzi, his girlfriend Janet Ackley of Westborough; Joan Bertonazzi of Northborough and Diane Bertonazzi of Southborough; her grandchildren, Kim Bertonazzi of Oxford; Matt Bertonazzi and his wife Laura of Southborough; Greg Amato and his wife Carrie of Portland, OR and Damon Amato and his wife Larissa of Northborough; 4 adored great-grandchildren, Lillian and Jameson Bertonazzi; Chase and Evie Amato; her best friend and sister-in-law, Lana Connors of Southborough; sisters-in-law, Roz Lagana of FL and Dot Bertonazzi of Southborough; and many nieces and nephews. Besides her husband and parents, she is predeceased by her granddaughter, Jillian Bertonazzi; her sisters Florence Beatrice and Winnie Raia; her brothers, Phil, Ike, Columbo, Frank, John Lagana; her daughters-in-law Emlyn Amato and Karen Bertonazzi. Her family would like to thank the Village of people who helped take care of Josie in the last years of her life. The personal care assistantsMJ, Dickie, Rachael, Norma, Heather, Linda, Rosemarie, Janice, Denise, Carla, Laura, and Samantha; Dr. Veronica Russo; the staff at Navicare; the wonderful folks at Aging Well Adult Day Care, and to the team at Kathleens Creations; as well as the staff at Faith and Family Hospice who helped so much in the last few weeks. Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, September 12 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Morris Funeral Home at 40 Main Street Southborough. A funeral Mass will follow at 11:30 a.m. at St Anne Church on 20 Boston Road, Southborough. Burial will be in the Southborough Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Association
; c/o Catherine Leary, 100 North Parkway, Suite 105, Worcester, MA 01605 or at www.alz.org
. To leave words of condolence to the family, please visit www.morrisSouthboroughfuneral.com
.