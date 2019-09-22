|
Josephine C. "Mama Josie" (Bianchino) Dawson, of Framingham and Hallandale, FL, passed away peacefully on September 19, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in Framing- ham on December 30, 1929 to the late Giovanni and Maria Grazia (DeMinico) Bianchino from Torre Le Nocelle, Italy. Josephine is predeceased by her husband Richard Dawson and eldest son Bobby Bjorkman, her brothers Silvio, Tony, and Dominic Bianchino and sisters Emanuela Borelli, Jean Mascia, Mary Carter and Louise Borelli. Her beautiful life will be forever cherished in the lives of her children: Linda Sloan and her companion John Egnitz of Southborough, Ricky Bjorkman and his wife Nicole of Lehighton, PA, Randy James Bjorkman and his wife Ray of Ft. Lauderdale, FL. Nonnie is lovingly remembered by her grandchildren: Lisa Venuto and her husband Peter, Christina Kahlon and her husband Steve, Randy Bjorkman, Jr. and his wife Elizabeth and Lynnet Sloan. She is also survived by and adored her great grandchildren: Angelo, Dante, Taylor, Gia, and Kinley. Mama Josie is loved by her nieces and nephews, her life long friend Pat Stafford of Holliston and the many children she took in and loved as her own. Josie also treasured time spent with her favorite dog, Romeo. A Framingham High School graduate, Josie opened her own restaurant, Mama Josies, on Grant Street in Framingham. Here her children helped run the restaurant as she proudly served and welcomed everyone. Josie opened her doors for the Blizzard of '78 and graciously fed all the men and women who worked that storm. Josie was known as the singing waitress at many establishments including the Blue Dolphin and Turtle Lounge. Mama Josie's famous words were: "Who's ah gonna pay the check?" Family and friends are respectfully invited to Josephine's funeral Mass on Tuesday Sept. 24th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Tarcisius Church. 562 Waverly St., (Rte. 135) Framingham. Immediately following Mass, her family invites all to a Celebration of Life at the La Cantina Italiana Restaurant, 911 Waverly St., Framingham. There are no funeral home visiting hours and interment is private. In lieu of flowers, her family kindly suggests donations be made to the Framingham Heart Study, 73 Mt. Wayte Ave., Framingham, MA. 01702. Boyle Bros. Funeral Home of Framingham is assisting with arrangements.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Sept. 22, 2019