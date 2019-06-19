|
Josephine C. (Weitz) Nelson, 98, of Natick passed away June 13, 2019. Daughter of the late Herbert A. Weitz and Marion Pitman Weitz, Jo was born in Medford, MA and graduated from Medford High School in 1938. She is survived by her loving daughter Jacquelyn (Jackie) Casey and her partner Nicholas Pepper; grandchildren; Patricia Casey Ortiz and her husband Gerardo of Milford, Steven Casey and his wife Melanie of North Grafton and Joanne Casey Antobenedetto and her husband David of Bellingham.; her great-grandchildren Alexander and Kiara Ortiz, Reagan Casey, Michael and Nicholas Antobenedetto. Jo was predeceased by her brother Herbert A. Weitz II. She was also the mother-in- law to the late Paul Casey of Natick. She also leaves behind her many friends at Sherwood Village in Natick. Jo belonged to the Greatest Generation. During World War II, she supported the war effort while working at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. After returning to Massachusetts she was a long-time waitress at Armands Beacon Terrace restaurant in Framingham. She retired from Framingham Savings Bank as Student Loan Coordinator helping many students reach their goal of a college education. Jo was a devoted Boston Red Sox fax watching as many games as she could and expressing her opinions to her television. She loved to crochet, read and work word puzzles before her sight failed her. Jos family would like to thank the staff at Oak Knoll Health Care Center for the wonderful care and love they showed her. They made her final days very easy and comfortable. Visiting Hours in the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home 4 Park Street NATICK COMMON on Saturday, June 22nd from 9-11 a.m. Followed by a Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Relative and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery. Donations in Jos memory may be made to the Perkins School for the Blind, c/o Perkins Trust, 175 North Beacon Street, Watertown, MA 02472. For directions or to sign a memorial guestbook please visit www.everettfuneral.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on June 19, 2019