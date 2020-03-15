|
Josephine Pina (Pongetti) Cucinelli, passed away peacefully at the age of 101 on March 10, 2020, at the Carlyle House in Framingham. Daughter of Alfredo and Rosa Pongetti of Cesano Italy, Pina was the loving wife of the late Anthony Cucinelli who died in 1980. Her family was her greatest pleasure and she will be remembered for her wonderful Italian dinners. She loved to cook, garden, travel, visiting Italy several times and enjoying several Caribbean cruises, but most of all she enjoyed her house on Cape Cod with friends and family. Mrs. Cucinelli is survived by four daughters; Alisa DePaolis and her husband Lenny; Stephanie Cucinelli; Christine Reesor and her late husband Paul, and Linda Ronconi and her husband Tom, 7 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Elda Tomasetti, Dora Simoncelli, and Mary Antonellis. She loved to make people laugh and could never do enough for her family. Services are private. Pina's family asks that remembrances and stories of how Pina touched your life be left with the online guest book at mataresefuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
