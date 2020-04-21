Home

Boyle Bros Funeral Home
173 Union Avenue
Framingham, MA 01702
(508) 875-3106
Josephine J. Tomassini

Josephine J. Tomassini Obituary
Josephine J. (St. George) Tomassini, 83, a longtime resident of Framingham, died peacefully Saturday April 18, 2020. She was the former wife of the late Ralph E. Tomassini, a retired Framingham Firefighter, who died in 2000. Born and raised in Fitchburg, she was the daughter of the late Alphonse and Lena (Buttafuoco) St. George. Mrs. Tomassini worked for many years as an administrative assistant at the US Army Natick Labs before retiring in 2002. She was a longtime faithful parishioner of St. Stephen's Church in Framingham. She is survived by one son: Paul M. Tomassini and his wife Nancy and two grandchildren: Michael A. Tomassini and Caterina Tomassini, all of Wayland, and her in-laws: Richard Tomassini, Robert Tomassini, Raymond Tomassini and Margaret Lefter., and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister- in-law of the late Ronald 'John' Tomassini. Because of the current restrictions on public gatherings, all services are private. Please consider a donation in Josephine's name to: the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA. 02452. Boyle Bros. Funeral Home of Framingham is assisting with arrangements. Memorial page at: www.boylebrothers.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 21, 2020
