MetroWest Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Norton Funeral Home, Inc.
53 Beech St. Corner of Union Ave.
Framingham, MA 01702
508-875-7871
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Norton Funeral Home, Inc.
53 Beech St. Corner of Union Ave.
Framingham, MA 01702
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
9:00 AM
Norton Funeral Home, Inc.
53 Beech St. Corner of Union Ave.
Framingham, MA 01702
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Tarcisius Church
562 Waverly St.
Framingham, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Faini
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine S. Faini


1920 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Josephine S. Faini Obituary
Josephine Speranza Faini, age 99, a longtime resident of Framingham, died peacefully, Monday December 9, 2019. She was born on November 26, 1920, one of 11 children of Salvatore and Francesca (Giacomarra) Speranza. Josephine was the wife of 42 years to the late Albert Faini who died in 1986. Before marriage, she worked hard helping to support her brothers and sisters. She was proud to assist the WWII effort by helping to make parachutes for soldiers. She was a member of the Framingham Catholic Womans Club. Josephine was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who cherished her time spent with her family. Josephine is survived by her children, Diane (Faini) Borghi and her husband David and Eugene Faini and his wife Christine; three grandchildren, AJ, Nicholas and Michael Faini. She is also survived by her sister, Mary Rinaldo, and Katina (Jane) Tucci. She was the sister of the late Josephine, Gaetano, Robert, John, William and Thomas Speranza, Frances Palanzi and Vincenza Lentoni. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend her funeral on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech St. (corner of Union Ave.) Framingham at 9AM, followed by her funeral Mass at 10AM at St. Tarcisius Church, 562 Waverly St. (Rt. 135), Framingham. Burial will follow at St. Tarcisius Cemetery Visiting hours will be Friday from 2 - 4 PM at the Norton Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to the charity of ones choice. To leave a message of condolence, sign the online guestbook or directions, please visit www.nortonfuneralhome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josephine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Norton Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now