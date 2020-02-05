|
Josh Rose died on January 16, 2020, at 39 years old. Josh left behind his wife, Jenn Rose; his son, Aiden Rose; his daughter, Chevelle Rose; his mother, Jeanille Rose; and his partner in crime, Josh Holt. He will be sorely missed by his large and loving extended family, as well as more amazing friends than you could possibly imagine - Mostly because he never did divulge the recipe for his chicken wings, but also because he was the most kind, loyal, and generous person they ever knew. Josh left explicit instructions that he should be remembered as having died heroically protecting his loved ones from a horde of zombies, using only a paperclip, his wits, and a flamethrower. His last words were "Check you later." In lieu of flowers, the Rose family encourages donations to The American Classic Arcade Museum or the Jimmy Fund in Josh's honor.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 5, 2020