Joyce Helen Dunn, born 28 October 1938 to Phyllis and Alfred Murray of Natick MA., passed away 15 June 2020 due to complications from Covid 19. Shes survived by her three children, Paul Zani of Colorado Springs, Steven Zani of Statum Georgia, and Stacey Dunn of Blackstone MA, as well as her younger sister who has been her best friend their entire lives, Gail Kalloch of Worcester MA. Joyce has 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews, and many friends that will miss her humor. If you are having trouble reading Joyce Dunns obituary she would say and I quote, ' bend over and use your good eye'



