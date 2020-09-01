Joyce Louise (Delibac) Beauchemin, 87, of Marlborough, MA, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 28, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, after a period of declining health. She is reunited in Heaven with her beloved husband Donald L. Beauchemin, who predeceased her in 1984. Joyce was born in Burlington, VT on September 5, 1932; she is the last surviving of six children of the late Leon and Laura (Stephenson) Delibac. She was raised in Burlington, where she attended school. She relocated to Massac husetts shortly after marrying and eventually settled in Chelmsford for 8 years before finally moving to Marlborough where she has resided since 1968. Joyce was a devoted homemaker who dedicated her life to caring for her home and family. She was also employed for many years at Lance Corporation in Hudson. Joyce was a devout Catholic and a member of Saint Michael Parish in Hudson. She was very active in the Hudson Senior Center and was an avid quilter. Most of all Joyce loved spending time with her family, especially her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Joyce is survived by six children, Susan Keslof and her companion Paul Perreault of Newburyport, MA, Jaqueline Sawyer and her husband Dennis of Deering, NH, Steven Beauchemin and his wife Harriet of Rancho Santa Margarita, CA, Timothy Beauchemin (his wife Cathy - deceased) of Town send, MA, Sharon Lalonde and her husband Michael of Marlborough and Michelle Knorr of Morehead City, NC; 12 grandchildren, Michael Keslof, Jeffrey Lavoie, Barry Lavoie, Brian Lavoie, Christopher Sawyer, Sarah Sawyer, Joshua Beauchemin, Daniel Beauchemin, Paul Beauchemin, Jeremy Lalonde, Alexander Knorr, Jackson Knorr; 15 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and beloved husband, Donald L. Beauchemin, she was also predeceased by her siblings, Phyllis Brown, Leon Delibac, George Delibac, Wilfred Delibac and Arthur Delibac. A private family visitation will be held from 9 am until 10:30 am on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at TIGHE HAMILTON REGIONAL FUNERAL HOME, 50 Central St., Hudson, MA. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 am on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Saint Michael Parish, 21 Manning St., Hudson, MA; followed by a procession to Evergreen Cemetery in Marlborough for Committal Services. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in loving memory to American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123; www.cancer.org
.