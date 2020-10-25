Judith Ann (Hayes) Kallander, 81, of Westborough and formerly of Southborough, died peacefully at home on October 23, 2020 and was a loving and devoted mother, sister, grandmother and friend. She was the beloved wife of Ernest L. Kallander, Jr. and loving daughter of the late Marion G. (Paul) and Francis V. Hayes. Judy was born and raised in Framingham and graduated Framingham State University. She taught second grade in the Framingham school system in the 1960s, then devoted herself to homemaking and raising a family in Southborough. After her family was grown, Judy worked for many years as administrator in the Optometry Department at Southborough Medical Group with Dr. Mack. She went on to a 15-year career at Bose Corporation in Framingham where she supported their Legal, Finance and Treasury Departments, retiring in 2001. She is survived by her sister Jean Bernard of Southborough, her daughters Kirsten Scott and her husband Stephen of Westborough; Karen Whiteknact and her husband Daniel of Hopkinton, NH; Heidi Fobert and her husband Mark, of South Grafton; her grandchildren, Katherine Garbani, Nicholas Fobert, Thomas Fobert, Deckard Whiteknact, and Adrian Whiteknact; her step-grandmother Kimberly, Robert and Matthew Scott; her in-laws, Susan Kallander; David Kallander and his wife Anne and numerous nieces and nephews. To respect the health of our family and friends, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the VNA Hospice, 100 Trade Center G 500, Woburn, MA 01801 vnacare.org
