John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
(508) 653-4342
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Theresa of Liseaux Church
35 S. Main St.
Sherborn, MA
View Map
Judith E. Szczeblowski

Judith E. Szczeblowski Obituary
Judith Ellen Szczeblowski, 64, of Medfield, formerly of Chicago, Illinois and Sherborn, died Thursday, September 26, 2019 in Boston. Daughter of Joseph Szczeblowski and the late Helen A. (Prokopowicz) Szczeblowski. Sister of Dale Szczeblowski and his wife Laura Howick of Maynard and Kathy Szczeblowski of Salem. Judith was an honors graduate of the Culinary Institute of America and furthered her studies at La Varenne in Paris. She worked as chef at some of Americas finest restaurants including The Quilted Giraffe and Ambrosia in New York, Maison Robert and the Park Plazas Fox and Hound in Boston, ending her culinary career as Executive Chef at Bostons Algonquin Club. She was Treasurer and board member of the Womens Culinary Guild and mem- ber of Les Dames dEscoffier. In later years, she also worked at the Sherborn Library. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Theresa of Liseaux Church, 35 S. Main St., Sherborn at 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday, October 1. Interment will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery, Sherborn. Celebration of life to follow at date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations in Judiths name may be made to: Brain Injury Association of Massachusetts, 30 Lyman St. #10, Westborough, MA 01581. For directions or sign a guestbook, www.everettfuneral.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Sept. 30, 2019
