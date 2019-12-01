|
Judith McGrath, 79, of Franklin, formerly of Holliston, died Fri, Nov. 22, 2019. Wife of late Leonard McGrath. Survived by four children, Kelly A. White of Dennis, Kevin F. McGrath and his wife, Susan of Bourne, Kim Gale and her husband, Richard of Attleboro, and Kurt W. McGrath of Sandwich. Also leaves behind longtime companion, Jim Hosford of Franklin and his family; 5 siblings and 8 grandchildren. Visitation Tues. Dec. 3rd, 10am-12pm at Chesmore Funeral Home of Holliston. Funeral home service 12:00pm. Memorial Mass in her name Dec. 28 5pm St. Mary's Holliston. Full obit found www. ChesmoreFuneralHome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Dec. 1, 2019