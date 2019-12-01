MetroWest Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chesmore Funeral Home
854 Washington St
Holliston, MA 01746
(508) 429-2391
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Chesmore Funeral Home
854 Washington St
Holliston, MA 01746
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Chesmore Funeral Home
854 Washington St
Holliston, MA 01746
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
5:00 PM
St. Mary's Holliston
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith McGrath
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith McGrath

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith McGrath Obituary
Judith McGrath, 79, of Franklin, formerly of Holliston, died Fri, Nov. 22, 2019. Wife of late Leonard McGrath. Survived by four children, Kelly A. White of Dennis, Kevin F. McGrath and his wife, Susan of Bourne, Kim Gale and her husband, Richard of Attleboro, and Kurt W. McGrath of Sandwich. Also leaves behind longtime companion, Jim Hosford of Franklin and his family; 5 siblings and 8 grandchildren. Visitation Tues. Dec. 3rd, 10am-12pm at Chesmore Funeral Home of Holliston. Funeral home service 12:00pm. Memorial Mass in her name Dec. 28 5pm St. Mary's Holliston. Full obit found www. ChesmoreFuneralHome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chesmore Funeral Home
Download Now