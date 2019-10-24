Home

Judith R. LeBlanc Obituary
Judith R. (McVay) LeBlanc, 79, a resident of Framingham for many years, died Mon. Oct. 21, 2019 after a period of declining health. She was the beloved wife of the late James LeBlanc who died in 2012. She is survived by a son, Jeffrey A. LeBlanc and his wife Paula of Milford; daughter Lisa Nicole Kelber of Barrington, Ill.; 2 grandchildren: Patrick LeBlanc of Milford and Anthony Torchio of IL; and a sister: Beverly Ablondi of Framingham. Born in Cranston, RI, she was a daughter of the late Capt. Raymond McVay and Florence (Perkins) McVay. A graduate of Ashland High School with the Class of 1958, Judy worked as a secretary for the Grace Congregational Church in Framingham and the Fisk Memorial United Methodist Church in Natick before retiring. Following their retirement, Judy and Jim relocated to Florida for a brief time. She was an avid fan of the Red Sox and Patriots, and enjoyed crafts, bingo and travel to Nubble Light in Maine. Judy will be remembered by her family as a proud and loving grandmother and a lover of animals, especially her dog Libby. Visiting will be held Mon. Oct. 28 from 9:30 to 11:00 A.M. at the Fisk Memorial United Methodist Church, 106 Walnut St., Natick. A funeral service will follow at the church at 11:00 A.M. Burial will be at Wildwood Cemetery, Chestnut St., Ashland. Instead of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts be made in Judy's name to Buddy Dog Humane Society, Inc., 151 Boston Post Rd., Sudbury, MA. 01776. For memorial page, please visit www.boylebrothers.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Oct. 24, 2019
