Judith V. Woods
Judith V. (Richard) Woods, of Framingham, formerly of Chelsea. October 21, 2020. Beloved wife of Owen J. Woods II. Loving mother of Brian J.R. Woods of Lutz, Florida. Sister of Kathleen Clinton of Whitman, Leonia Payne of Meredith, NH, the late Ginger Harrah, Marie Kotheimer, Leo Richard and James Richard. Judith was a graduate of Mass Bay Community College, late retired computer operator for Jordan Marsh Co. Funeral services in the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home 477 Washington St. (Rt 16) Wellesley, Saturday, October 24, at 11am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting hours on Friday, October 23 from 4-7 pm. Interment in Saint. Mary Cemetery, Needham. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Judiths memory to American Cancer Society, 3 Speen St. Framingham, MA 01701. For online guestbook and directions, gfdoherty.com. Funeral arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Wellesley.

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Oct. 22, 2020.
October 21, 2020
Warm Embrace Arrangement
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Denise Carroll
