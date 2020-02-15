Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Judith VonDohlen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith VonDohlen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith VonDohlen Obituary
Judith VonDohlen, 76, of Wayland passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020. Daughter of the late Edward Konowitz and Lillian (Sheff) Konowitz. She is survived by her husband Robert Bob VonDohlen, her son Robbie VonDohlen and her brother Michael Konowitz. In her professional career Judi was Community Relations Director for Digital Equipment Corporation. She was also an artist who enjoyed painting water colors and creating jewelry. Judi was devoted to her family, made friends easily, and will be missed by all who had the privilege to know her. Services at Congregation Or Atid, 97 Concord Rd., Wayland, MA on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 1 pm, interment will follow at Beit Olam East Cemetery, 42 Concord Rd., Wayland. Shiva will be held following burial at the home of Bob VonDohlen until 8 pm and Monday 1-8 pm. Donations in her memory may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. Arrangements under the direction of Brezniak Funeral Directors | www.brezniak funeraldirectors.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -