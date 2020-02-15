|
Judith VonDohlen, 76, of Wayland passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020. Daughter of the late Edward Konowitz and Lillian (Sheff) Konowitz. She is survived by her husband Robert Bob VonDohlen, her son Robbie VonDohlen and her brother Michael Konowitz. In her professional career Judi was Community Relations Director for Digital Equipment Corporation. She was also an artist who enjoyed painting water colors and creating jewelry. Judi was devoted to her family, made friends easily, and will be missed by all who had the privilege to know her. Services at Congregation Or Atid, 97 Concord Rd., Wayland, MA on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 1 pm, interment will follow at Beit Olam East Cemetery, 42 Concord Rd., Wayland. Shiva will be held following burial at the home of Bob VonDohlen until 8 pm and Monday 1-8 pm. Donations in her memory may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. Arrangements under the direction of Brezniak Funeral Directors | www.brezniak funeraldirectors.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 15, 2020