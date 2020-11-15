1/
Judith Whitney
1942 - 2020
Judith 'Judy' Whitney, of Natick, November 9, 2020. Beloved wife for 58 years of D. Bruce Whitney, Sr. of Natick. Devoted mother of John F. Whitney and his wife Jean of Natick, Kathleen Whitney of Natick, Jean Morse and her husband Chris of Framingham, Cindy Hamel and her husband Mike of Bellingham, D. Bruce Whitney, Jr. and his wife Anna of Framingham, and William 'Billy' Whitney and his wife Heather of Milford. Dear Sister of Peggy Whalen of Marlborough, Bill Hough of Waltham, Patty Stefanick of Marlborough, Ralph Hough of Waltham, Nancy Colella of Marlborough, Marlene Walsh of Derry, NH, and the late Ellen Steele, Donna McLaughlin, and Georgie Moon. Loving grandmother, fondly known as 'Nana' to 17 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Nana cared for many relatives and friends throughout her years in Natick and was always offering those who entered her home a smile, a meal, a bed for the night or whatever they needed. She was so caring and thoughtful and could always find a way to help those in need. Nana loved the Holidays and would make those special for everyone. During her final days, the family was able to have a Halloween parade through her home, an early Thanksgiving celebration and even early Christmas decorations with the Hallmark channel playing in the background and Christmas themed television shows running. Funeral Service and Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Judy may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 or www.dana-farber.org. For guest book please visit www.everettfuneral.com

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
(508) 653-4342
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John Everett & Sons Funeral Home

3 entries
November 14, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Robert Devane
November 13, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
richard billings
November 13, 2020
Such a grand lady ,mother,loving grandmother and great grandmother. Her presence caused,family around her to feel love and happiness. She will be dearly missed. My thoughts and heart goes out to all of the family that continue to love her so.She is in my thoughts and heart send the greatest sympathies to family and loved ones. will miss her dearly.
Walter Moon and family
