Dr. Julia Lathrop Scandrett, 79, wife of the late Dwight Scully Morrow Scandrett, died of cancer on the morning of April 6, 2019 at her home in Framingham, Massachusetts. Born April 7, 1939 at Grace Hospital in Detroit, Michigan, she was the daughter of the late Crosier Davison and Margaret Donnelly Lathrop. She graduated from the Ligget School in Detroit in 1957 and went on to receive a B.A. in English from Bryn Mawr College in 1961. Julia returned to the Ligget School to teach Junior and Senior English and serve as Class Advisor while earning her M.A. in English Literature, completed at Wayne State University in 1964. Julia met her future husband while working at Camp Bryn Afon in Wisconsin during the summer, impressing him by being the only woman at the camp with all of the necessary certifications required to be a swimming instructor. They were married in the summer of 1965 and moved to Pelham, Massachusetts to begin their family. Daughter Maggie was born in 1970, and, after moving to Winchendon, Julia gave birth to son Dickie in 1975. While living in Winchendon, she began her doctoral studies at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. In 1976, the family moved to Framingham and she earned her Ph.D. in 1978. She gave birth to her third child, Davey, in 1980. After all her children were enrolled in school full-time, Dr. Scandrett became a Professor in the English Department of Framingham State College, where she taught from 1986 to 2009. A scholar of Medieval and Early Modern British Literature, Julia was especially renowned for her courses on Arthurian literature. Her enthusiasm, wit, encyclopedic knowledge of the field, and pedagogical gifts made these challenging texts not only accessible but magical for students at every levelfrom first-year students in an introductory literature course to those enrolled in the capstone Seminar in Literature. Julia embodied the idealism and compassion that are central tenets of the Arthurian texts not only in the classroom, but also as a mentor to student teachers as the Director of the English Secondary Education Program starting in 1991. Dr. J accompanied hundreds of Framingham State students on their quests to become their best selves as teachers and educational leaders. At her retirement in 2009, one colleague calculated the ripple effect of the teachers she trained to have influenced the learning of more than a quarter of a million students. Her idealism and her unwavering belief in the value and transformative power of education continues to inspire and guide them as well as all those who were fortunate enough to be her colleagues and friends. During the summers, she recharged her batteries with less rigorous and more fun educational pursuits as a teacher and Coordinator for the College Academy and College Gate programs for gifted children. She was extraordinarily active in the extra-curricular activities of all her children, from Boy Scouts to Girl Scouts to serving on numerous PTOs and school councils. She was an avid reader of mystery and fantasy novels, a Monty Python superfan, and (like many of the greatest English professors) a connoisseur of Scotch Whiskey. During her retirement, she enjoyed eating oysters and scallops while vacationing with her family on Cape Cod, as well as in spending time with her granddaughter Harriet, especially teaching her the joys of cutthroat games of Mahjong. She is survived by her daughter Margaret C.S Dabrush and spouse Michael Dabrush of Framingham; sons Richard Brown Scandrett III of Woonsocket, RI and Davison Dwight Scandrett of Brooklyn, NY; and granddaughter Harriet Mary Dabrush. A memorial service in celebration of her life will be held on May 11th at 6:00pm at the First Parish Meetinghouse, 24 Vernon St. in Framingham with a reception to follow. The English Department at Framingham State University has established a scholarship to honor Dr. Scandrett that will be awarded annually to a junior English major minoring in secondary education with a demonstrated love of literature and teachingJulias two great passions. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Julia Scandrett Scholarship Fund through the Development and Alumni Relations Office, Framingham State University, 100 State St. Framingham, MA 01701.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 11, 2019