Julian M. Dubois, 91, of S. Yarmouth, MA, formerly of Hudson, MA, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, on Thursday, July 25, 2019. He is reunited in heaven with his beloved wife of sixty years, Mary C. (Walsh) DuBois. Julian was born in Hudson, MA, on November 11, 1927, a son of the late William R. and Laura May (Abaire) DuBois. Julian was raised in Hudson and after graduating from High School enlisted in the United States Army, honorably serving from 1947-1950. He returned to Hudson following his honorable discharge and continued serving his community as a volunteer Hudson Firefighter and also for Hudson Light and Power, retiring after a long and dedicated career with the town. Julian was formerly a member of Christ the king Church in Hudson and an active member at St. Pius X Church in South Yarmouth. He was also a lifetime member of the Hudson-Concord Elks Lodge #959. Julian is survived by his children, William DuBois and his wife Noella of Berlin, Liz Beach, Thomas DuBois and his wife Tammy of Flagstaff, AZ and Eileen DuBois of S. Yarmouth. He is also survived by his brother, Llyod DuBois; his sister, Joan Fearing; his loving grandchildren, Seth Beach, Jason DuBois, Sabrina Beach, Jessica Lamb, Jenelle DuBois, Lacey DuBois, Richard DuBois, Jamey Dubois, Joey Sullivan; his great grandchildren, Brooklyn, Thorin, Brielle, and William (Billy) and his many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to a period of calling hours from 10 am until 12 pm immediately followed by a funeral service at 12 pm on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at TIGHE HAMILTON REGIONAL FUNERAL HOME, 50 Central St., Hudson, MA. Burial will follow at Forestvale Cemetery in Hudson.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on July 28, 2019