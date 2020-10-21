June J. (DesPeaux) Savi, 84, of Framingham passed away Saturday Oct. 17th, 2020 after a period of declining health. Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of the late Clifford and Mary (Pontremoli) DesPeaux and wife of the late Raymond Savi who died in 1983. Mrs. Savi is survived by her daughter, Carol Crossman and her husband Fred of Hopkinton, brother, Clifford DesPeaux of Seattle, WA, and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late John Perry who died in 2018. Services are private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105