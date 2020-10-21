1/
June J. Savi
June J. (DesPeaux) Savi, 84, of Framingham passed away Saturday Oct. 17th, 2020 after a period of declining health. Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of the late Clifford and Mary (Pontremoli) DesPeaux and wife of the late Raymond Savi who died in 1983. Mrs. Savi is survived by her daughter, Carol Crossman and her husband Fred of Hopkinton, brother, Clifford DesPeaux of Seattle, WA, and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late John Perry who died in 2018. Services are private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 Online condolences can be left at mataresefuneral.com

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
