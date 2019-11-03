|
|
June Naticchioni was born May 16, 1924, as June Louise Karkos to John J. Karkos and Ruth (Stanmore) Karkos of Lisbon Falls, ME. She died in Lowell, MA, October 28, 2019. She was married for fifty years to the late Bennie C. Naticchioni, Chief Power Engineer for Dennison Manufacturing during the 1970s. June worked at Nyanza Chemical in Ashland and at Sears Roebuck at Shoppers World during the 1950s. Her oldest son, Eric, graduated from Framingham South High School in 1964 and served as an Elder in the Framingham and Lowell Congregations of Jehovahs Witnesses. Her youngest son Steven, was graduated from Natick High School in 1973, and serves as a full-time minister in the Oxford, MA, Congregation of Jehovahs Witnesses. She has three grandsons, Joel in Westford, Daniel in Carver, MA, and Andrew in Fall River, MA, and a granddaughter, Diana in Templeton, MA, in addition to 4 great-grandchildren. June suffered much adversity in her life. Her mother died when she was 2, her caretaking grandmother died when June was 9. She endured the Great Depression as a child and WWII as a teenager. Her son Michael was a two-year-old when he died in 1950. But she never lost her optimism, her sense of humor, or her faith. She was baptized as one of Jehovahs Witnesses in 1958, and that act defined the rest of her life. Over the years, as the family moved through Ashland, Framingham, and Natick, she regularly knocked on doors, the Witnesses signature activity, to help people better apply the Bible in their lives. She moved into her son Erics Chelmsford home in 1996 when her husband died. From then until her late 80s, June used Saturday mornings to go from door to door. She enjoyed and embraced Lowells diversity of people, and when her health prevented her from visiting people in their homes, she used her phone, often calling complete strangers, to share her faith. Members of the congregation would deliver Bibles and publications to those who responded to her enthusiasm and joy. She once remarked that she wanted to be remembered as a lowly Witness of Jehovah. That mix of humility and devotion to her God is an ideal description of what was important to her. Her family invites any who wants to honor her memory to spend a few minutes visiting www.jw.org to find answers to lifes big questions. Arrangements entrusted to the care of BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. For online condolences visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Nov. 3, 2019