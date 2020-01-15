|
Karen Bergen, 70, of Lincoln, (formerly of Sudbury) MA passed away January 10, 2020. She was the beloved daughter of Paul and Doris (Kelly) Bergen , who predeceased her; Loving sisters: Paula Daniels of Hudson, Gale Martin and her husband Richard Jr. of Duclley, Cindy Bergen and her partner Stefan Chlypawka of Nashua NH; Proud aunt of Kristofer, Stacey, Courtney, Matthew, Kelly, Meagan, Richard, Taylor, Ashley, and Heather; She also leaves an honorary sister, Judy Martyak, along with many great-nieces and nephews. Along with her parents, Karen was predeceased by a sister, Diane Seymour-Lawless. Karen loved bowling, arts and crafts, her many Drews Trips outings, and vacationing to FL and York Beach, ME. More than anything, she cherished her time spent with family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 220 N. Main St. #104, Natick, MA 01760 or N.E. Donor Services, 60 1st Ave., Waltham, MA 02451. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, January 17 at 10:00 am, at Saint Bridget Parish, 1 Percival St, Maynard, followed by interment at New North Cemetery, Sudbury. Visitation will be Thursday, January 16 from 4-8 PM at the Duckett-J.S. Waterman & Sons Home of Memorial Tribute, 656 Boston Post Rd/Route 20, Sudbury. For online guest book, please visit www.Duckett-Waterman.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jan. 15, 2020