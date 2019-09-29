|
|
Karl B. Stauffer, 62, of Lancaster, PA and formerly of Sudbury, MA, passed away unexpectedly on September 23, 2019. Born in Waltham, MA, he was the son of Catherine Kitty Brenner Stauffer, with whom he lived, and the late Franklin Stauffer. Karl loved photography and cameras, working at various camera shops for over 40 years in the Sudbury area. He was an artistic photographer and loved to pass on his passion for his art and expertise by teaching and educating others on equipment and technique. He collected vintage Kodak and Polaroid cameras as well. He enjoyed many things in life: nature, history, piloting gliders, outer space and the planets, and sailing which was a family tradition through the generations. Karl was a graduate of Framingham State University. In addition to his mom, Kitty, he is survived by his brother, Hugh W. married to Julie Stauffer of Shrewsbury, MA. If interested in attending a celebration of Karls life at a later time, please contact Hugh at [email protected] mail.com. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Karls memory to one his favorite places to visit and photograph: Longwood Gardens, Box 501, Kennett Square, PA 19348. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Sept. 29, 2019