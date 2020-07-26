Karl B. Thober, age 78, a resident of Punta Gorda FL and Winchester, died Thursday, July 22, 2020 after a long and valiant battle with bladder cancer. He was at home with his best friend and longtime partner Susan Pymm and her daughters, Alison Pymm of Winchester and Mary Jo of Boston. Born in Nutley, NJ on August 2,1941, Karl was the son of Frank W. Thober and Helen Peck. Bother of Nancy Harrigan and her husband Thomas of Milo Maine, Paul Thober and his wife Gail of Washington. Karl was predeceased by his wife Renate and is survived by his stepson William White of Natick. Karl was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy. He worked as a sales engineer for IBM for 37 years. He was a former longtime resident of Framingham where he was involved with town zoning committees. He loved animals of all types and was a supporter of many animal charities. His other loves were Harley Davidson motorcycles and he was an excellent rider. He also loved golf where he was a frustrated and enthusiastic player. He will be greatly missed by his friends Maryellen Castimore, Suzanne Treible, Valorie Zafren and Chester Puffer. Due to the current health regulations, his funeral service will be private. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Norton Funeral Home, Framingham. Donations in Karls memory may be made to Lahey Hospital, Burlington, MA and Buddy Dog in Sudbury To leave a message of condolence and sign the online guest book, please visit www.nortonfuneralhome. com



