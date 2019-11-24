|
Katelyn Ashley Tosi, 25, of Dover, passed away Wednesday, Nov, 20, 2019 after a long struggle with mental illness and addiction. She was the beloved daughter of Renee Janine Foster and John R. Tosi Jr. Katelyn was a graduate of Dover/Sherborn High School Class of 2012 and attended the Univ. of Maine majoring in Animal Sciences. She is survived by her mother Renee Foster and her partner David Armstrong of Dover; father John Tosi Jr and his wife Kathleen of Dover; paternal grandmother Barbara Tosi and her late husband John Tosi Sr. of Dover; maternal grandparents Bill and Marian Foster of Dover; brothers Brian and Kevin Tosi of Dover; sister Madison Fledderjohn of Dover, step-brother Chris Frodyma, aunt Michelle Tosi of Dover, uncle Keith Tosi of Medfield, aunt Robin Foster Coerr of Arlington, Va., uncle Dave Foster of San Antonio, Texas, and several cousins. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations in Katelyn's memory may be made to Baypath Humane Society, 500 Legacy Farms North, Hopkinton, MA 01748. www.mataresefuneral.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Nov. 24, 2019