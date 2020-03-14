MetroWest Daily News Obituaries
|
Matarese Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc.
325 Main St
Ashland, MA 01721
(508) 881-1444
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
9:00 AM
Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Kathleen C. Morrissey

Kathleen C. Morrissey Obituary
Kathleen C. Morrissey, 78, of Ashland passed away after a period of declining health. Kathleen grew up in Natick and graduated from Natick High School Class of 1960. She was an exceptional artist and brought great joy to many who eagerly awaited her hand painted Christmas cards. She loved her children and grandchildren and especially enjoyed many happy summers on Cape Cod. Kathleen is survived by her children Kelly Paulson of Ashland, William Morrissey of Milford, and Robert Morrissey of Westford, her grandchildren Ken Paulson and his fianc Olivia Hart of Ashland, Claire Paulson of Ashland, Ally Warrington and her husband Tyler of Athol, and Katie Clem and her husband Joseph of Southbridge, her great-grandchild Scarlett Warrington, her siblings Maureen Hand, Pati Garino, and James Hand, her sister in-law Linda Haskins, and her former husband William Morrissey of Framingham, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Dennis Hand. A memorial service will be held Tue. March 17th at 11:00am in the Chapel of the Matarese Funeral Home, 325 Main St. Ashland, MA. Calling hours will be held Tuesday from 9:00-11:00am prior to the service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Make A Wish, 1702 East Highland Ave., Suite 400, Phoenix, AZ 85016. www.mataresefuneral.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 14, 2020
