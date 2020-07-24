1/
Kathleen Carter
Kathleen Carter, 73, of Framingham passed away at home on Monday, July 20,2020. She was the daughter of the late Fredrick W. Carter and Helen (Gorman) Carter. Kathy grew up in Saxonville and graduated from Framingham High School. She would go on to receive her nursing degree from Boston University before establishing a long and distinguished career at Newton Wellesley Hospital until her retirement. Kathy is survived by her sisters, Susan Bouzan and her husband Richard and Patricia O'Brien, her brother, Michael Carter and his wife Debbie, her sister-in-law Janice Carter, and was predeceased by her brothers Robert and Fredrick Carter. Kathy was the coolest and kindest aunt and leaves behind her beloved nieces and nephews, Christine, Michael, Stephen, and Ryan Bouzan, Darby Paini, Megan and Eileen O'Brien, and Kerrie-Lynn and Brendan Carter. They will miss her forever. She is also survived by her aunts Mary Theresa Scata, and Eleanor Pignone and her uncle Henry Carter, along with many cousins, and her close friends, Stephanie Saltus, Barbara Watts and Leslie Myers all brought joy and happiness to her life. Family and friends will honor and remember Kathy with a graveside service at St. Stephen Cemetery, 0 Fenwick St., Framingham on Saturday morning July 25th at 10 oclock. Due to Covid 19 a Mass to celebrate her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Buddy Dog Shelter. Arrangements by the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home of Framingham. For online tributes, or to share a memory with Kathleens family, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jul. 24, 2020.
