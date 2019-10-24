|
Kathleen E. (Sullivan) Blaisdell, 66, of Marlborough died Tuesday October 22, 2019 at Marlborough Hospital after a brief illness. She was the wife of the late Daniel D. Blaisdell who died October 26, 2009. She was born in Marlborough, the daughter of the late John W. and Beatrice (Lesieur) Sullivan and was a 1971 graduate of Marlborough High School. Kathy worked at Four Star Connections for 24 years as an electronics assembler. She previously worked for Prime Computer for many years. She loved her dog Sam and her grand dog Nugget. Kathy enjoyed home improvement shows and vacationing at York Beach. She was independent, kind and selfless. Her father John W. Sullivan founded the Sullivan Funeral Home on Lincoln Street in 1950, now the Collins Funeral Home. She leaves a son Jason D. Blaisdell and his wife Elizabeth of Marlborough; a daughter Terri A. Hayden and her husband Raymond of Attleboro; a granddaughter Courtney Blaisdell & her fianc Patrick of Marlborough. A close family friend Roy Roberts of Paxton. Calling hours will be held Friday October 25 from 6-8 p.m. in the Collins Funeral Home, 378 Lincoln Street, Marlborough. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Buddy Dog at https://www. buddydoghs.com/donate. Online guestbook may be signed and viewed at www.CollinsFuneral.com. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Collins Funeral Home.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Oct. 24, 2019