1/
Kathleen F. Hayes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen Frances Hayes, longtime resident of Framingham, passed away on August 16, 2020 at the age of 79. Kathleen, who went by the nicknames of 'Chris' and 'Krissy,' was born in Natick on May 9, 1941. She is predeceased by her parents Alice (McManus) and former Natick Police Chief W. Joseph Shea and her sister Mary C. Shea. Kathleen leaves four children: Alison De Cagna (Natick), Emily Hayes (San Francisco), Joseph O. Hayes (San Francisco), and Caroline Hayes (Konstanz, Germany). She also leaves four grandchildren: Christopher Hayes (San Francisco), Michael Chapman (Framingham), Enzo De Cagna (Natick), and Neil Adler (Konstanz). She was the former wife of Joseph T. Hayes. Kathleen is a graduate of Framingham State University, where she studied education and music. She was a teacher in the MetroWest area (St. Stephens, Framingham), as well as in Redwood City, California, the latter of which she made her home in the 1960s. Kathleen was a very gifted teacher and used her ingenuity to craft personalized instruction materials to teach both her students and children. She took great care in guiding her special needs students at school and in private lessons. From a young age, she was very passionate about music, enjoying singing, harmonizing, and ukulele/guitar playing with her sister Mary and their many cousins. She sang beautifully, transposed, and arranged music for piano, wrote her own songs, and played a big part in religious choirs. Personally, she could be described as imaginative and quick to laugh. May Chris rest in peace. Due to the current circumstances and for the safety of everyone, the family will hold a short memorial service at St. Patrick Cemetery Natick on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at noon. All are welcome. For guestbook, please visit www.everettfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
(508) 653-4342
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John Everett & Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved