Kathleen J. (Cole) Berry, age 89, a lifelong resident of Framingham, died Friday, October 30, 2020 at her home surrounded by family after a period of declining health. She was the wife of 54 years to the late John J. Berry who died in 2007. Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Alice (Murray) Cole. She was a graduate of Framingham High School in 1951 and shortly thereafter was a hair stylist for several years. Many may remember seeing Kathleen working the ticket booth at the former Sack Movie Theater in Natick and then for Lowes Movie Theater for many years. Kathleen also enjoyed watching the Red Sox games on her front porch. She is survived by her children, Patricia Karian and her husband Glenn, Maureen Lanzoni and her husband Michael, and John "Jack" Berry. Kathleen is also survived by her grandchildren, Christopher Karian and his wife Jill, Sarah Butterfield and her husband Benjamin, Robin Senechal and her husband Justin, Lynn Lanzoni and her partner Jason OReilly, John Berry, Thomas Berry and his partner Jenna Lindeman, Julie Grady and her husband Sean and Jack Berry: her great grandchildren, Domenic, Mae, Anna, Mason and Harper. The family would like to thank our sincere friend Beth Brokalakis for her compassion and friendship with Kathleen. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend visiting hours at the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech St., (Corner of Union Ave.) Framingham on Monday, November 2, 2020 from 5-7PM. Kathleens funeral Mass will be celebrated privately at St. Stephen Church and burial will take place in the family lot at St. Stephen Cemetery, Framingham. To leave a message of condolence, sign the online guestbook or directions, please visit www.nortonfuneralhome.com
.