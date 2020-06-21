Kathleen M. (Clay) 'Kathy' Bowen. In Framingham, formerly of Brookline on June 16, 2020. Beloved wife of John J. Bowen and loving mother of their children, Robert and Mary Bowen both of Framingham and the late baby Sean Thomas Bowen. Devoted daughter of the late Robert L. and Claire M. (Devin) Clay. Dear sister of Regina Johnston and her husband Robert of Somerville and the late Janice Clay. Also survived by her brother in law Thomas Bowen of Framingham, and her niece and godchild Maria Clay and her children Arieya, Ra and Jaline. Visiting hours will be held in the Bell-ODea Funeral Home, 376 Washington St., Brookline on Sunday June 21st from 6:00 | 8:00 (please follow COVID-19 guidelines). Funeral Mass and Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Special Olympics of Massachusetts, 512 Forest St., Marlborough, MA. 01752 or www. specialolympicsma.org
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jun. 21, 2020.