Kathleen M. Bowen
Kathleen M. (Clay) 'Kathy' Bowen. In Framingham, formerly of Brookline on June 16, 2020. Beloved wife of John J. Bowen and loving mother of their children, Robert and Mary Bowen both of Framingham and the late baby Sean Thomas Bowen. Devoted daughter of the late Robert L. and Claire M. (Devin) Clay. Dear sister of Regina Johnston and her husband Robert of Somerville and the late Janice Clay. Also survived by her brother in law Thomas Bowen of Framingham, and her niece and godchild Maria Clay and her children Arieya, Ra and Jaline. Visiting hours will be held in the Bell-ODea Funeral Home, 376 Washington St., Brookline on Sunday June 21st from 6:00 | 8:00 (please follow COVID-19 guidelines). Funeral Mass and Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Special Olympics of Massachusetts, 512 Forest St., Marlborough, MA. 01752 or www. specialolympicsma.org

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
21
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home
376 Washington St
Brookline, MA 02445
6172777652
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
June 21, 2020
I was so sorry to hear about the passing of Kathy. We grew up together in Brookline and stayed in touch over the years. My heart goes out to the family.

Gina, I'm sorry I could not make it to the visitation...I am still sheltering at home during the pandemic. You are in my thoughts.

Debbi (Hines) Auerbach
June 19, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about the families loss.may the families hearts ♥ be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times the family shared together with the dear loved one lost in death.As the family cherished a wonderful life that was well lived and loved by families and friends.my heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families during this difficult time of grief and pain.
-GP/LM
