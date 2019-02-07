|
Kathleen Rose "Bonnie" Gilligan, 80, died from Parkinson's Disease on February 4, 2019, spending her final days in the compassionate care of Parlin Hospice Residence in Wayland, MA after so many years of wonderful support at the Framingham Union Hospital E.R. and many trips there in Hopkinton Fire Department Ambulances and emergency support from the Hopkinton Police. A kind, caring and gentle friend to all, Bonnie, as the eighth of twelve children, leaves behind and is predeceased by many relatives and friends who got to know and love her as deeply as she treasured others. As her first grandchild said the night he died from cancer at three years of age, "I love everyone" was how Bonnie lived her life; so she will be terribly missed though hers has been a life that merits deep celebration. Born to Emmet and Anastasia Smith, Bonnie grew up in Watertown, MA where she attended St. Patrick School, graduating in the Class of 1956. She married Thomas J. Gilligan of Watertown and, putting off her childhood desire to become a nurse, she travelled to Washington D.C. in support of her husband and a career that took them to Latin America and a 28-year career in foreign affairs. Upon retiring from the Federal Government, the Gilligans returned to Massachusetts and made a 33-year residence in Hopkinton, MA. Bonnie graduated from the Framingham Union Hospital School of Nursing at age 54, becoming a Registered Nurse working in Pediatrics and Eldercare. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children and their spouses: Thomas Gilligan III and wife Kate of NJ, Julie Ann Wagner and husband David of NC, Stephen Gilligan and wife Trese of NH, Elizabeth Hobson and husband David of Lincoln, and Timothy and wife Sena of Sudbury. She also leaves 11 grandchildren, one great-grandchild and her siblings Dr. Francis Smith and wife Patricia of Belmont, Thomas Smith and wife Shirley of Westborough, Dorothy Steeves and husband Peter of Franklin, and Margaret Pomeroy and husband Larry of Hopkinton. She is predeceased by her siblings Marjorie Martin, Marie Mullaly, Virginia Smith O.P., Charlotte Smith, James W. Smith, Kenneth Smith and Robert Smith and also by her grandson Cameron Gilligan. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday February 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Church, 20 Church Street. Burial will follow in Mount Auburn Cemetery, Hopkinton. There are no calling hours. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Callanan Cronin Funeral Home, 34 Church Street. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or , 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 7, 2019