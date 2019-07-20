|
Kathryn C. (Curtis) Risotti, 56, of Cotuit, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Brigham and Womens Hospital in Boston. She was the daughter of the late Stanley and Elaine (Ritcey) Curtis. Kathryn is survived by her daughter, Taylor Risotti of Boston, MA, her son, Zachary Risotti of Worcester, MA, her life partner, Mark A. Heartfield of Siasconset and his daughters, Sarah and Molly Heartfield, her sisters, Susan Priest and her husband David of Princeton, MA and Sandra Maley and her husband Michael of Southborough, MA, her brother Harry L. Curtis and his wife Julie of Sturbridge, MA and her aunt, Betty Anne Ritcey of Peabody, MA. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019 from 4-8pm at the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA 01752. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Matthias Church, 409 Hemenway St., Marlborough, MA. Burial will follow at The Gardens at Gethsemane, 670 Baker St., W. Roxbury, MA 02132. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Brigham and Womens Hospital (memo - in memory of Kathryn Risotti), Development Office, 116 Huntington Ave., Third Floor, Boston, MA 02116 or at www.bwhgiving.org. For the full obituary, please visit www.slatteryfuneralhome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on July 20, 2019