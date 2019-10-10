|
Kathryn KayJeanne (McNally) Marshall died October 9, 2019, Natick, MA at the age of 93. She was the wife of the late Robert B Bob Marshall, who died in 1981. She leaves her children: Robert A. Marshall and his wife Karen of Naples, FL and Plymouth, MA; Susan and her husband Stuart Carpluk of E. Longmeadow, MA; Paul Marshall and his wife Kathy of Randolph, MA; and was the mother of the late Michael Marshall, who died in 2010 and Jack Marshall, who died in 2018. She was grandmother, Gram to thirteen. Her love and joy were: Kim Condon and her husband, Jamie, with whom she lived with for the last nine months of her life; Melissa Bosselman and her husband, Brian; Lindsay Ford and her husband, Brett; Jonathan Marshall and his wife Melanie; Alison Marshall; Brandon Marshall and his wife Suzanne; Meghan Marshall; Justin Marshall; Joshua Carplukand partner Luke Dimasi; Kalin Marshall and fianc Steven Bligh; Shawn, and Michael Marshall. Shewas also great-grandmother, lovingly known as Gre-Gre to: Aidan Condon; Ella and Ty Bosselman; Peter and Kathryn Ford; Emelia Courteau; Stella and Maeve Bligh. She was the eldest child of Edward McNally and Kathryn (Mahaney). Sister of the late John, Charles and Edward McNally. Kay was a graduate of Franklin High School and Framingham Union Hospital School of Nursing and member of The United States Cadet Nurse Corps 1944-1947. She attended The Boston College School of Nursing and was employed at Framingham Union Hospital as Registered Nurse, before marrying and raising a family. She later returned to nursing and became Recruitment Director for the School of Nursing, a position she held for 20 years. Active in her community, she was a daily communicant at St. Stephens Parish; CCD Teacher, Cub Scout Mother, Mothers Guild Member, Parish Council, Extraordinary Minister of the Eucharist at St. Stephens and Metro West Medical Center, Framingham Campus. Kay was a member of Framingham Union Hospital School of Nursing Alumnae, serving a term as President; Board Member of Framingham Union Aid Association; Catholic Daughters Court St. Bernadette; Volunteers (Pink Lady) at MetroWest Medical Center-Framingham Campus; Hospice Volunteer and member of Servants of The Holy Spirit Prayer Group at St. Stephens. She was also a graduate of the Master Teacher Program Archdiocese of Boston and the two-year Lay Ministry Program at The Spiritual Life Center in Dover, MA. The family would also like to acknowledge the wonderful treatment and care providedby Dr. Steve Yoo and the team at Landmark. The Compassus Hospice Team for being available 24/7. And especially Kim and Jamie Condon for the awesome care and comfort provided to Kay for the last 9 months and Kathy Wright for her commitment and kindnessand of course Wally. Visiting hours will be at the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech St. (corner of Union Ave.),Framingham, Monday, October 14, 2019 from 8:30- 9:30 AM. Relatives and friends are invited to her funeral Mass at 10AM St. Stephen Church, 251 Concord Street (Rt. 126) Framingham. Burial will follow at St. Patricks Cemetery in Natick. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Compassus Hospice Services or to a. To sign the online guestbook, leave a message of condolence or directions, please visit www.nortonfuneral home.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Oct. 10, 2019