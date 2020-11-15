Kaye Reta (Corzine) Gooch, age 86, resident of Sudbury and a former longtime resident of Framingham, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the Bear Mountain Nursing Home in Sudbury. Born and raised in Camden, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Lewis Allen and Ida Eleanor (Hyle) Corzine. Kaye was the loving husband of 54 years to the late Alfred G. Gooch who died in 2008. Kaye attended Woodrow Wilson Sr. High School and the Camden Commercial Business School. She was a member of Edwards Church in Framingham as well as the former Grace Congregational Church in Framingham. Kaye was an avid gardener and loved crocheting and embroidering. She had many pen pals and loved to travel with her husband. Mrs. Gooch worked at the Philadelphia National Bank where she met her husband. She also worked at both St. Patricks Manor and Framingham Union Hospital as a nurses aide. Kaye is survived by her children, Edward L. Gooch and his wife Jean of Ashland, Kenneth A. Gooch and his partner Debra Phillips from Worthington, Lawrence R. Gooch and also his wife Regina of Arlington also Carl R. Gooch and his wife Beth of Framingham, and Linda K. Vickers and her husband Desmond of Aurora, CO. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 9 am - 10 am at the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech St. (Corner of Union Ave.) Framingham. Funeral Service and burial at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne will be private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to the Patient Activities Fund, c/o Bear Mountain Nursing Home, 136 Boston Post Road, Sudbury, MA 01776. To leave a message of condolence and sign the online guest book, please visit www. nortonfuneralhome.com
