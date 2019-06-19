|
|
Kelleigh M. Lynch, 58, died peacefully and comfortably surrounded by her loving family on Monday, June 17, 2019 following a brief illness. Kelleigh was the beloved wife of Michael W. Lynch of Upton. She was the devoted mother of Jayme M. Nowland and her husband Quentin A. Nowland and treasured grandmother of Jackson, Griffin and Austin all of Wayland. Visitations will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Road (off Rte. 30), Wayland. Family and friends are invited to go directly to Kelleighs Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 10:00 am at Good Shepherd Parish at St. Zepherin Church, 99 Main St (Rte. 27), Wayland. A complete notice will follow on Thursday, June 20, 2019. For those who desire, memorial gifts in Kelleighs memory may be sent to Neighbor Brigade, P.O. Box 735, Maynard, MA 01754 or to a local agency that assists homeless individuals. For condolences and directions, please visit www.johnc bryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on June 19, 2019