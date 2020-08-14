1/
Kenneth Coull
Kenneth MacDonald Coull, age 75, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loved ones on August 11, 2020. Kenneth was born on November 17,1944 in his grandmothers home in DEscousse Cape Bretton, Nova Scotia, Canada to his parents Dorothy (Macdonald) and Lindsay Coull. Kenny spent his youth in Montreal and attended Christian Brothers School in Lachine, Quebec. He graduated from Saint Marys University, Halifax, Nova Scotia in 1970. Kenny met the love of his life, Louise Landry, at a family party in Dorchester in 1970. They were married after a short courtship and would be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary this upcoming October. Kenny and Louise lived in Montreal for almost a year, moved to Brookline, MA and then bought a house in Natick in 1973 which still remains their family home. Kenny and Louise raised 3 daughters: Lindsay, Heather and Meaghan. Kenny took great joy in being an active part of their lives and activities growing up. He had a big and generous heart and loved to love people. It was through his volunteer work with The Big Brother Association that he was matched with Alan Savill, who he loves dearly and is still a 'Big Brother' to. Kenny had a very entrepreneurial spirit and founded New England Rubber of Dedham, MA in the 1970s and where he worked until retiring in 2018. Kenny was a devoted lover of God and spent much of his life practicing his faith. For 25 years he was a Eucharistic Adora at Saint Patricks Adoration Chapel in Natick. He spent 20 years as a Eucharistic Minister for the homebound and remains a dear friend of Sharon Leger. For 15 years, Kenny prayed weekly for the holy souls in Purgatory at the Fatima Shine in Holliston. And Kenny was also an active member in 2 of the Marian Movement of Priests Cenacles. Kenny is survived by his wife, Louise Coull, daughters Lindsay Kintop (Benjamin) and grandson Grant Thomas of Essex Junction, VT, Heather Coull of Asheville, NC, and Meaghan Coull of Natick, MA. Surviving Relatives: Brother, Steven of Nova Scotia (Becca), Sister-in-law, Josephine Connors, of Westwood, MA and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Stephen Parish at 221 Concord Street, Framingham MA 01702 or to Family Divine Mercy PO Box 2511 Westwood, MA 02090. Visiting Hours will be at the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home at 4 Park Street NATICK COMMON on Saturday, August 15th from 8:30-9:30am. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Saint Stephen Church, 221 Concord Street, Framingham at 10:00am. Masks and social distancing are required. A private burial will follow. A celebration of Kennys life will be held at a later time when safe to do so. For guestbook please visit www.everettfuneral.com

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
08:30 - 09:30 AM
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
AUG
15
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Saint Stephen Church
Funeral services provided by
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
(508) 653-4342
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book

1 entry
August 13, 2020
Sending all our love and prayers from Maine.
Edmond, Shelley, Mason and Kate
Shelley Coull
