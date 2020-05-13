|
Kenneth G. Gidney, Jr. 59, of Natick, MA passed away suddenly on May 2, 2020 in Port Charlotte, FL. Born in Framingham, MA he was the son of the late Kenneth G. Gidney, Sr. and Margo (Morris) Gidney. He was a 1979 graduate of Natick High School. After graduation Ken joined the Army National Guard and served 6 years. In 2005 he re-enlisted and proudly served his Country during Operation Iraqi Freedom. After retirement from the Army Ken donated much of his time volunteering and organizing charitable events honoring his fellow Veterans: Bruin Alumni vs Patriots Hockey Games to support Homes for our Troops; 911 Memorial at the Natick VFW; Gold Star Family Dinners; Dedication of POW-MIA chairs; Project New Hope and countless other events he was so proud to be a part of. He recently retired from The U.S. Army Natick Soldier Research, Development and Engineering Center at The Natick Labs and was enjoying his time in Port Charlotte, FL. He enjoyed music, home improvement/DIY projects and was a fan of all Boston sports teams, being especially fond of the Bruins and Patriots. He has touched the lives of many and will be remembered for his integrity, selflessness and friendship. Ken is survived by his sisters, Candice (Mills) Rooney and husband Joseph of Natick, and Margo Gidney of San Antonio, TX, his brother Shaun Gidney and wife Janet (Schenker) of Phoenix, AZ, his nieces Lindsey Rooney of Natick and Kori Ferro of San Antonio and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Ken now joins his beloved late daughter Heather Kacmarcik in eternal peace. A memorial service in Natick, MA followed by burial with military honors at The National Cemetery, Bourne, MA will take place at a later date.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 13, 2020