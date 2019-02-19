Mr. Kenneth H. Morey, of Framing- ham, died at home on Thursday, February 14, 2019 after a long struggle with Alzheimers disease. He was 92. Ken was born May 24, 1926 in Shrewsbury the son of the late William Eaton Morey and Ethel (Bement) Morey. He was a graduate of Worcester Academy. Raised in Shrewsbury, his family owned and operated Morey Greenhouses. Ken married Northborough native, Gail L. Morse on June 15, 1958 at Trinity Church in Northborough and they moved to their home in Framingham. He worked as an electrical engineer for various companies including Lincoln Laboratories, EG & G, Geodyne Corp. and lastly Millipore Corporation, from where he retired in 1991. In addition to his wife of 60 years, Gail, he leaves his daughters, Debra Morey of Bellingham and Barbara Manzella of Franklin; his grandchildren, James and Sarah Cappadona and Jennifer and Joseph Manzella; his sister-in-law, Alice White of Northborough; and two nephews. Ken is predeceased by his sisters, Barbara and Violet Morey of Richmond Ma. As a young man, Ken indulged his interest in travel. Riding his bicycle to the Marlborough airport to pilot a small plane, he earned his pilots license before he was old enough for his drivers license. After graduation, he solo traversed the United States, combining his passion for photography with his love of travel. Kens favorite hobby was his backyard garden. Interest in tending to flowers and vegetables started in his youth helping at the family greenhouse. Each year he would start in February planning with the purchase of the seeds, and the selection of traditional and unique vegetables. The neighbors knew spring had arrived when they would hear Ken and his rototiller. Ken was happiest at home surrounded by his classical music, his garden, and his loving wife, Gail. Always together in life, she was by his side when she cared for him at home until his passing. Family and friends will honor and remember Kens life by gathering for a calling hour at McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home, 11 Lincoln Street, Framingham on Saturday, February 23rd from 10:00 | 11:00 a.m. followed by his funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Private burial will follow in Mount Auburn Cemetery, Hopkinton. Memorials in his name may be made to , 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. Online tribute, guest register and directions at www.mccarthyfh.com. Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary