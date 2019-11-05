|
|
Kenneth Ken John Slauta, devoted husband, loving father, and cherished grandfather, died surrounded by family on November 1, 2019. He was 68. Born in Washington, D.C. on May 27, 1951 to John Slauta and Elizabeth (Gruca) Slauta, Ken lived most of his life as a Natick resident. He graduated from Natick High School in 1969 before attending the Wentworth Institute of Technology, where he earned his degree in Building Construction Technology. Upon graduation, Ken worked first as a carpenter, honing his craft and developing a passion for building that would guide him through a successful career in construction. He managed construction projects large and small throughout Massachusetts, in cities across the country, including New York and Ohio, and in countries around the world, including England and Saudi Arabia. His passion for building extended to his personal life, where he found great joy working in the yard, on projects around the house, and learning new technology. Nothing brought him greater joy than spending time with family, however. He is survived by his beloved wife of 44 years, Martha (McHugo) Slauta, his children, Katherine & her husband Scott Desiere of San Diego, CA, Grace & her husband Daniel Mitcham of Youngsville, NC, and Sheila Slauta & her fianc James Lavery of Natick, and his four grandchildren, Ava and Mia Desiere, and Alivia and Connor Mitcham. Family and friends will celebrate Kens life by gathering at John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street, Natick Common, Natick, MA 01760 on Thursday, November 7 at 9 a.m. The gathering will be followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Linus Church, 119 Hartford Street Natick, MA at 10 a.m., and interment at St. Patricks Cemetery in Natick. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting hours will be held from Wednesday November 6th from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Embrace A Family, Natick at https:// www.embraceafamily.org/ donate or Embrace A Family, c/o The Rotary Club of Natick, P. O. Box 16 Natick, MA 01760. For directions or to sign a guestbook, www.everett funeral.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Nov. 5, 2019