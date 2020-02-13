|
Kenneth R. Moody, 80 died on Friday, February 7, 2020 at The Coleman House in Northborough after a lengthy illness. Ken was born in Boston MA, the son of the late Asa Kimball and Charlotte (Dibbern) Moody. He is survived by his children; Kenneth Moody, Jr. of Bridgewater, Laura Slade of Harwich, Judi-Ann Gilbert of PA and Michael Wallace of Berkley; 2 sisters, Frances Mathewes of SC and Carole Mahoney of Hudson; 9 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Ken served in the U.S. Navy from 1957-1960. He was employed by Shawmut Bank as a Visual Aid Manager for over 25 years. He was a Deacon and an active member of North River Community Church in Pembroke. Ken was also Mason at the Grand Lodge of MA with 50 yrs of faithful service. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11am in the Short & Rowe Funeral Home, 95 West Main Street, Marlborough, MA. Visitation will be held from 10-11 prior to the service. Burial will be held in the spring at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, MA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to JHC Hospice, 646 Salisbury St., Worcester, MA 01609. For more information and to view an on line memorial please visit www.shortandrowefuneralhome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 13, 2020