|
|
Kenneth Robbins, 68, of Marlborough, died on February 26, 2020. He was born in Waltham to the late William F. and Dorothy L. (Kinsella) Robbins. A graduate of Hudson High School, he was employed at the Holiday Inn in the maintenance department prior to his retirement. He is survived by his brothers, David, Dennis, and Paul of Marlborough, Daniel and his wife Melissa of Dudley, his sister, Elizabeth Arno of Marlborough, and many nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by his brothers, William Jr, Bob, Orrin, and Christopher Robbins and his sister Kathleen Goodman. Visiting hours will be held Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 PM followed by a service at 4:00 PM at the Slattery Funeral Home, 40 Pleasant Street, Marlborough, MA 01752
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 28, 2020