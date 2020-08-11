Grateful, that is my word!

Grateful Ken brought his family to Oxford.

Grateful Adam thought my sister was special (I agree)

Grateful our families were close through the good and the bad.

Grateful for track tents.

Grateful for track records. Grateful Jen broke mine!

Grateful for always trying to WIN!

I'm the end, we WIN, but in our own time.



Thank You, Mr. Bullen! We will pay your message forward!!!

Erin Miller

Friend