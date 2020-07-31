Kenneth Wayne Chouinard, 84 of Ashland passed away Mon July 27, 2020. He was the husband of 48 years to Theresa (Krivicich) Chouinard. Growing up in Hopkinton, Ken eventually moved to Ashland and was a contractor and carpenter in the area for many years until his retirement. Beloved by his clients and subs, he prized the personal connections created through his work, as well as the craft itself. He was generous with his expertise in his community; helping with several projects in the Town of Ashland including the construction of Kids Spot Playground. Ken was dedicated to the happiness and support of his family, particularly his wife Theresa. Together they enjoyed travel and in particular road trips, locally in New England and Canada, and as far away as Las Vegas. Adventures and stories ensued. In addition to his wife, he is survived by eight children, Christopher Chouinard and his wife Yun Joo Kang of Mill Valley, CA, Sharon Chouinard of Haverill, MA, Sandra Knott from Ashland, Kenneth Chouinard and his wife Kara Wojnarowski of Norton, MA, Linda Paquette of Framingham, Paul Lentoni and his wife Paula of Ashland, and Phillip Lentoni of Framingham, three brothers, Phillip, Richard, and Herbert "Ricky" Chouinard, two sisters, Thelma Pageau and Phyllis Smith, seven grandchildren, Alexander, Benjamin, Calissa, Emma, Michael, Olive, and Violet, and many nieces and nephews. He was the father of the late Michelle Chouinard who died in 2008. Funeral services are private at this time. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Donations in Kens name may be made to the Ashland Emergency Fund, PO Box 112, Ashland, MA 01721 mataresefuneral.com
.