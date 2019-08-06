|
Kenneth Warren White of Framingham formerly of Wayland passed away peacefully on Tuesday July 23, 2019 at the age of 85 surrounded by love at home. Beloved husband of Suzanne A. White (Wales). Devoted Father of Kenneth W. White Jr. and his wife Linda of Dennis, Terese Giannone and her husband Paul Magee of Chelmsford, Michelle Murphy and her husband Stephen of Holy Springs GA, Vicki White of Middleboro and Christina White of Framingham and his beloved dogs Bella, Beso, Bronx and Mini. Devoted brother of Thomas White and his wife Sarah of Hopkinton, Stephen White of Moncton NB, Maureen Morton and her husband Steven of Oxford Ct, and Warren White (deceased) and his wife Pat of Florida. Also survived by 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Kenneth and his wife Suzanne were blessed by God with 63 years of marriage and raised 5 beautiful children together. He served proudly in the National Guard for 10 years, and worked for the phone company for 44 years as a journeyman cable splicer and ended his career as an Inspector. Some of his things he loved to do were enjoying time outside gardening and helping out all the neighbors. He loved chopping wood, he had a very impressive wood pile. He also loved building cabinets and furniture. He was the handyman of the neighborhood always willing to help everyone. He was an avid stamp collector and collected stamps for over 70 years. He was a highly respected member of the American Philatelic Society. He would earn the title of APS Expert Authenticator of stamps for people who needed stamps and collections validated and appraised. God called his son Kenneth home and he was truly blessed with a heavenly transition during his last moments here on earth and passed from this life to the next on his moms birthday. There will be a Celebration of Life for Kenneth on Saturday August 10 from 1pm | 4pm at the Zitis restaurant 218 Speen St. Natick Ma 01760 relatives and friends are kindly invited to share in fellowship. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in his name to an animal rescue of your choice.. He so loved his pets.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 6, 2019