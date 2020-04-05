|
|
Kent Lawrence McNeillie, 51, of Medway, MA and a former longtime resident of Harrisburg, PA died April 2, 2020 after a courageous battle with colon cancer. Born in Red Bank, N.J., he was the son of Coleene (McNaughton) McNeillie of Medway and the late Charles "Chuck" McNeillie. Graduate of Messiah College in Mechanicsburg, PA.; Loved acting and was a main actor at the Gamut Theatre Group in Harrisburg, PA. Survived by brothers, Jeffrey McNeillie (Marion), Gregory McNeillie (Cheryl), and Christopher McNeillie (Kristin). Memorial service at later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gamut Theatre Group, 15 North Fourth St. Harrisburg, PA 17101 or website at https://www.gamuttheatre.org/ Full obit chesmorefuneralhome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 5, 2020