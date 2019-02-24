Home

John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
(508) 653-4342
Kermit Hartwell Jr. Obituary
Kermit Kurt Hartwell Jr. of Natick passed away February 17, 2019. Born in St. Johnsbury, Vermont, August 16, 1939, son to Kermit Sr. and Violet Hartwell. He attended The Lyndon Institute of Vermont High School, where he excelled at football, baseball, basketball and track. He joined the Army out of high school and was stationed at the Natick Army Labs. He went to work for Purity Supreme, Heartland, then Stop and Shop, for many years, until his retirement. He enjoyed playing softball in many mens leagues, he was an avid bowler and enjoyed going to Las Vegas, Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun. He was a tour guide to area casinos and outings in his retirement. He leaves behind his children Billy of Franklin, Danny of Ashland, Gerry and wife Laurie of Natick and Janet Quilty and husband Mike of Natick. He also leaves behind his ex-wife Betty, 10 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. He was the president of the Patient Counsel at the Eliot Healthcare Center in Natick. Kurt will always be known there to have a great attitude, and was helpful with many events and field trips for the residents of the Eliot Healthcare Center. It was clear in his final days how many lives he impacted there, from the staff and the patients. Services will be a private graveside ceremony. Donations in Kurts name can be made to The Fisher House Boston, PO Box 230, South Walpole, MA 02071, or, online at www.fisherhouse-boston. org. The family has entrusted John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street, Natick, MA 01760 with funeral arrangements. For further information, or to sign a memorial guestbook, please visit www.everettfuneral.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 24, 2019
